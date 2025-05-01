David Perron News: Solid effort in playoffs

Perron scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Toronto in Game 6.

Perron's shot from below the goal line in the second half of the third period banked in off of Anthony Stolarz's helmet. The goalie was out of position after a missed poke check. Perron had missed almost half of the season due to injury, but he looked great when the calendar flipped to the playoffs -- he had two goals and one assist in that span. He's signed through 2025-26, and he will provide the Sens with some solid secondary scoring as they work to improve their standing in 2025-26.