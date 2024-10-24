David Rittich News: First off ice Thursday

Rittich was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he will get the home start versus San Jose on Thursday.

Rittich has been hot and cold this season, giving up 10 goals on 44 shots in two losses, and two goals on 41 shots in his two wins. He has taken over the No. 1 job with the Kings as Darcy Kuemper remains out of action with a lower-body injury. Rittich should have his best matchup of the season as he will face the Sharks, who are 0-5-2 while scoring a league-low 13 goals.