David Rittich News: Struggles in third loss

Rittich allowed three goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Rittich never received a lead to protect, as the Kings were able to twice erase one-goal deficits but never pulled ahead. The 32-year-old has allowed at least three goals in each of his three losses. He's at a 3-3-0 record, 3.09 GAA and .870 save percentage through six appearances. He's been a bit inconsistent, though he's been pressed into more work than expected early on due Darcy Kuemper previously missing time with a lower-body injury. Look for Kuemper to get the nod Wednesday at home against the Golden Knights.