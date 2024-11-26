David Rittich News: Ugly outing in San Jose

Rittich stopped 14 of 21 shots in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Sharks.

Rittich was fine through two periods, but the wheels fell off in the third, as the Sharks scored three times in a span of 3:40 early in frame and tacked on two more goals before the end of the game. Prior to Monday, Rittich had given up a total of seven goals over his previous six appearances, so this was an ugly performance by all metrics. He dropped to 7-6-0 with a 2.65 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 13 outings this season. Rittich is still the No. 1 for the Kings until Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) is cleared to return from injured reserve.