Devon Toews News: Another three-point effort

Toews scored two goals, one on the game-winner, and added an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

The Avs couldn't solve Sergei Bobrovsky until late in the second period, when a Toews point shot hit the crossbar, bounced off the ice and then caromed into the net off the veteran netminder's backside to tie the game at 1-1. Toews didn't stop there, beating Bobrovsky with another long-range shot midway through the third before helping to set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-netter. Toews has two three-point performances in the last three games, and over the last four, he's erupted for a stunning four goals and seven points.