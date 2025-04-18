Dmitri Voronkov News: Deposits goal Thursday

Voronkov scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.

Voronkov had a positive end to the campaign with three goals and two assists over the last nine contests. Still, it was a tale of two halves for the winger, who racked up 34 points over his first 43 games of the season after his debut was delayed to Nov. 1 due to an upper-body injury. From Feb. 1 through the end of the season, he was limited to 13 points over 30 outings. While still solid numbers -- a total of 47 points in 73 games -- Voronkov is at risk of getting lost in the shuffle as the Blue Jackets give more prospects a look. He added 154 shots on net, 71 hits, 47 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-17 rating, so he should be good to at least start in a middle-six role in 2025-26.