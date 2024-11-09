Dmitri Voronkov News: Gets on scoresheet with goal

Voronkov scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Voronkov picked up his first point in four contests this season when he opened the scoring at 13:26 of the first period. The 24-year-old has added seven shots on net, two PIM and a minus-3 rating while filling a bottom-six role. He saw top-six usage at times in 2023-24 en route to an 18-goal, 34-point effort over 75 games as a rookie. He'll have a tough time reaching those marks again unless he starts to see a larger role.