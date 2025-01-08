Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dmitri Voronkov headshot

Dmitri Voronkov News: Lights lamp twice in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Voronkov scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

The big Russian tickled twine in the first and third periods, both times banging home the puck from right on Tristan Jarry's doorstep. Voronkov has an incredible four multi-goal performances in the last seven games, delivering nine tallies and 11 points over that stretch, and he's up to 17 goals on the season in only 32 appearances -- one short of the 18 goals in 75 games he produced as a rookie in 2023-24. Sean Monahan (upper body) exited Tuesday's game early however, and losing his regular center for any length of time could derail Voronkov's momentum.

Dmitri Voronkov
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now