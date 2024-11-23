Dmitri Voronkov News: Nets power-play marker

Voronkov scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Voronkov has four goals and two assists over his last five games. He took a little time to settle back in after missing October with an upper-body injury, but he's all the way back now. The Blue Jackets have an interesting composition of forwards, with offense spread across three lines, so Voronkov could be an option in some fantasy formats. He has seven points, 23 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 11 appearances.