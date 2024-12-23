Dmitri Voronkov News: Pots two in win

Voronkov scored two goals, one at even strength and the other on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens. He also had four shots on net, one hit, one blocked shot and two PIM.

Voronkov opened the scoring in the first period then tied it up on the power play in the third. He extended his point streak to five games, during which the Russian forward has three goals and four assists. At the suggestion of the team's coaches, the winger worked hard to shed excess weight during the offseason, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. The result has made Voronkov a less physical presence but also a more prolific scorer. He has 10 tallies (21.7 shooting percentage) through 26 outings, well ahead of last season when he scored 18 goals at a 12.7 percent clip in 75 games.