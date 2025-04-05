Dmitry Kulikov Injury: Could return next week
Per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, Kulikov (upper body) could return versus Buffalo on April 12, according to coach Paul Maurice on Saturday.
Kulikov has already missed seven games and is poised to miss four more, but he should be completely healthy in time for the start of the playoffs. He has four goals, nine assists, 110 hits and 70 blocked shots over 68 contests this season.
