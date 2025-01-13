NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, Jan. 13

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Dmitry Kulikov Over 1.5 Hits at Philadelphia - 7:00 p.m. ET

Over the course of the season, Kulikov has dished out two or more hits in 22 of his 43 contests, including five of his last six games. While these Flyers may not be the Broadstreet Bullies, they still play a physical game under head coach John Tortorella, which means the Panthers and Kulikov will need to respond in kind. Looks for him to add a physical edge to the lineup and knock out the over here.

Samuel Ersson Over 24.5 Goalie Saves vs. Florida - 7:00 p.m. ET

Looking purely at numbers, the Panthers sit fourth in the NHL in shots per game at 30.8, so it projects to be a fairly busy night for Ersson, though to be fair, Philadelphia is allowing only 26.6 shots per game. Overall, I still like this play considering it should be relatively one-sided, at least on paper. My biggest concern here is that Ersson might get the hook if the Panthers put up too many goals too quickly.

Teuvo Teravainen Over 0.5 Points vs. Calgary - 7:30 p.m. ET

Using some odds to help us pick up a winner, it looks like Teravainen to get a point comes in at -115, which isn't perfect since I'd prefer an option around -130, but the winger has been on a roll of late with points in four of his last five outings. Another option would be Blake Coleman, who is -120 to register a point. He's been a little quieter of late but still managed points in four of his previous 12 tilts.

