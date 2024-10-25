Dmitry Kulikov News: Chips in with helper

Kulikov notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Kulikov picked up his second point of the campaign when he helped out on a Sam Bennett tally. The 33-year-old Kulikov has seven shots on net, 21 hits, six blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-1 rating through nine appearances. He's more of a shutdown defenseman and is paired with Niko Mikkola, who plays a similar game. Kulikov could be useful in banger leagues, but he doesn't offer much offense.