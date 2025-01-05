Dmitry Orlov News: Sets up game-winner

Orlov logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Orlov set up Sebastian Aho's goal 1:30 into overtime. The 33-year-old Orlov has been a modest contributor of offense from the blue line lately, earning four points over his last 11 appearances. For the season, he has 18 points, 66 shots on net, 52 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 40 contests. Orlov's in a second-pairing role and chipping in decent scoring, so he can be useful in fantasy formats that reward his non-scoring efforts.