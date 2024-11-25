Drake Batherson News: Earns two power-play points in win

Batherson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added five hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Batherson's picked up six power-play points over his last nine games, totaling four goals and six helpers in that span. He gave the Senators their first lead in this contest and also set up Brady Tkachuk's game-winner early in the third period. Batherson has been excellent through the first quarter of 2024-25, posting nine goals, 13 helpers, 10 power-play points, 49 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-3 rating through 21 appearances.