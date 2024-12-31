Fantasy Hockey
Drew Doughty headshot

Drew Doughty Injury: Resumes skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Head coach Jim Hiller said Tuesday that Doughty (ankle) has resumed skating, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Doughty underwent ankle surgery in early October and has been on long-term injured reserve since the start of the regular season. While Hiller said Tuesday that Doughty is still "a ways away," the 35-year-old blueliner took a significant step in his recovery process by resuming skating. It's possible that Doughty will be in the mix to return to game action sometime in January.

Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
