Drew Helleson headshot

Drew Helleson News: Pens two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 18, 2025 at 9:20am

Helleson signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with Anaheim on Friday.

Helleson established himself on the Anaheim blue line in 2024-25, playing 56 regular-season games. The 24-year-old, who was selected in the second round, 47th overall, in 2019 by Colorado, generated four goals, nine assists, 47 PIM, 99 hits and 73 blocked shots. He is slated to play on the third unit, alongside Olen Zellweger.

Drew Helleson
Anaheim Ducks
