Drew O'Connor News: Nabs assist Monday

O'Connor notched an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

O'Connor ended an eight-game point drought with his helper on a Linus Karlsson goal in the third period. O'Connor is up to 25 points, 116 shots on net, 81 hits, 57 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 83 appearances between the Canucks and the Penguins this season. He's been a solid bottom-six forward, but his production is rarely enough to make an impact in standard fantasy formats.