Drew O'Connor News: Supplies only offense in loss

O'Connor scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

His third-period tally tied the game at 2-2, but no one else stepped up with some offense for the Penguins. It was also the first power-play goal of O'Connor's career, and he's seen significant time with the man advantage in two straight games, providing a physical net-front presence to complement the skills of Sidney Crosby, Erik Karlsson and Evgeni Malkin. O'Connor has five goals and 12 points in 39 appearances this season, but if he hangs onto his new assignment he could pick up his scoring pace.