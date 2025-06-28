Drew Schock News: Michigan commit joins Anaheim

Schock was the 101st overall pick by Anaheim in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

While it may have been a down year for the team as a whole, Schock is one of the few US NTDP players who saw his stock steadily rise throughout the year. He played a ton of minutes, finishing with 14 goals and 54 points in 93 outings between NTDP and USHL regular-season appearances. A "modern" NHL defenseman in many ways, Schock wins with foot speed and decision-making as opposed to size and strength. At roughly 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Schock's secondary skills will need to continue to develop for him to succeed in the NHL. He's off to the University of Michigan in the fall.