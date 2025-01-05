Dustin Tokarski News: Gets overtime win

Tokarski stopped 16 of 19 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Tokarski has won three of his four starts at the NHL level, but this one wasn't a particularly inspiring performance. He gave up two goals in the first period and blew a 3-2 lead in the third, but Sebastian Aho saved the day with a goal 1:30 into overtime. Tokarski has allowed 10 goals on 94 shots in his four appearances, and he's likely to remain in a backup role behind Pyotr Kochetkov. The Hurricanes' next back-to-back is a pair of home games versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday and the Canucks on Friday.