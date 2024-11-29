Dustin Wolf News: Second straight loss

Wolf made 29 saves in a 5-2 loss to Columbus on Friday. He allowed four goals and picked up an assist.

Wolf has lost two straight after winning four consecutive games. But his game remains impressive overall. The rookie is 8-4-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .918 save percentage. The Flames have impressed this season, in part due to the strength of Wolf's game. Wolf has a strong technical approach and skates well, and his attention to the little details of his game are impeccable. He plays deeper in his net than most goalies his size, but it really works for him. It seems to shorten his lateral game and that improves his speed. Wolf is a long-shot to win the Calder this season, but he should be get consideration. He's that good.