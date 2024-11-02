Dylan Cozens News: Finds first goal of season

Cozens scored a power-play goal, added three hits and logged two PIM in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Cozens opened the season with no points over five games. His offense has started to come around, but he hadn't scored until his opening tally 9:03 into Friday's game. He's collected four points, 33 shots on net, 22 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 11 contests overall. Given Cozens has maintained a healthy shot volume, his struggles appear to be simply bad luck rather than poor performance, and he remains in a spot to succeed on the second line and first power-play unit.