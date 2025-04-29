Dylan Cozens News: Sharp shortie snipe in Game 5 win

Cozens scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5.

Cozens pushed the score to 2-0 at 8:24 of the third period with a short-handed goal glove side on a two-on-one break after the Sens intercepted the puck in their own zone. He has one goal, one assist and 12 shots in five games this postseason. Cozens has been outstanding since his arrival in trade from Buffalo, putting up 16 regular-season points (five goals, 11 assists) in just 21 games after tallying 31 (11 goals, 20 assists) in 61 contests.