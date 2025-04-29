Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Cozens headshot

Dylan Cozens News: Sharp shortie snipe in Game 5 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Cozens scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5.

Cozens pushed the score to 2-0 at 8:24 of the third period with a short-handed goal glove side on a two-on-one break after the Sens intercepted the puck in their own zone. He has one goal, one assist and 12 shots in five games this postseason. Cozens has been outstanding since his arrival in trade from Buffalo, putting up 16 regular-season points (five goals, 11 assists) in just 21 games after tallying 31 (11 goals, 20 assists) in 61 contests.

Dylan Cozens
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now