Dylan DeMelo Injury: Injured late in loss

DeMelo sustained an undisclosed injury blocking a shot in the third period of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press

DeMelo ended the game with two hits and three blocked shots in 23:43 of ice time. There was no update on the defenseman's status after the contest. The Jets can ill afford another injury on the blue line -- they're already missing Dylan Samberg (foot) and Haydn Fleury (lower body). More information on DeMelo's status should be available prior to Thursday's home game versus the Ducks.