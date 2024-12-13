Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan DeMelo headshot

Dylan DeMelo News: Ends slump with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

DeMelo notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

DeMelo went 14 games without a point before snapping the drought when he set up a Josh Morrissey tally in the third period. The 31-year-old DeMelo doesn't focus on offense, but his top-pairing role has often led to him chipping a decent amount of points simply by sharing ice time with the Jets' best players. For the season, he has just four helpers to go with 54 hits, 34 blocked shots, 28 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 31 contests.

Dylan DeMelo
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now