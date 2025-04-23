Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Guenther headshot

Dylan Guenther Injury: Out for Worlds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 11:57am

Guenther (undisclosed) will miss the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Championship, Utah Hockey Club Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Guenther was on track to becoming an important piece of Team USA alongside Utah teammate Logan Cooley. Instead, an injury will force him to miss the World Championship in Sweden this coming May. The good news is signs point to this injury not being long-term, so concern level for his future moving forward should be low. The 22-year-old Guenther scored 27 goals and added 33 assists this past season, both career-best marks.

