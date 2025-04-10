Dylan Guenther News: Forces overtime Thursday

Guenther scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Guenther snapped a seven-game goal drought, which was one game shy of matching his longest scoring slump of the year. He still had six assists in that stretch -- the 22-year-old is a talented goal-scorer, but he can set up teammates as well. He's now at 27 goals, 57 points, 198 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-5 rating across 67 appearances.