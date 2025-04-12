Dylan Guenther News: Produces two power-play assists

Guenther recorded two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Guenther helped out on tallies by Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz. April continues to go well for Guenther, who has a goal and seven assists over six games this month despite playing through a broken nose sustained April 1 versus the Flames. The 22-year-old winger is up to a total of 59 points (29 on the power play) with 201 shots on net, 51 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 68 appearances this season.