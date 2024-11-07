Dylan Holloway News: Ready to play

Holloway (neck) told reporters he would be in action versus Utah on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Holloway was hoping to play in Thursday's contest but needed to get final medical clearance before sitting up against Utah. Where the winger fits into the lineup will likely depend on the health of Kasperi Kapanen, who is hoping to return from an upper-body injury. For his part, Holloway needs just four more points to set a new personal best after starting the year with four goals and two assists in 13 contests.