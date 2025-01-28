Dylan Strome News: Ends goal drought

Strome scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Strome had been limited to two helpers over his last 10 outings since a three-point effort versus the Rangers on Jan. 4. The Capitals' offense has quieted a bit in recent weeks, but Strome had mostly avoided long droughts earlier in the season. The 27-year-old center is up to 13 tallies, 47 points (20 on the power play), 87 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 50 appearances. He's still on pace for a career year despite the January slump.