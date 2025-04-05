Eeli Tolvanen News: Good to go

Tolvanen (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday versus the Sharks, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports.

Tolvanen missed Wednesday's game against the Canucks but that will be the extent of his absence. The 25-year-old is slated to play on the fourth line with John Hayden and Michael Eyssimont for Saturday's contest. Prior to his absence, Tolvanen had just one goal with 13 shots on net and 20 hits over his previous eight outings.