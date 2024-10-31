Eeli Tolvanen News: Nets lone goal in loss

Tolvanen scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tolvanen has goals in back-to-back games and may be finding some consistency again in a second-line role. He's up to four tallies, one assist, 15 shots on net, 24 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 11 contests. He's a decent two-way winger, and while he wasn't in the power-play mix early on, the Kraken seem to be letting nearly every forward get some time with the man advantage at this point in the campaign. Tolvanen's got a good shot and should eventually make his way back to consistently being on at least the second unit.