Eeli Tolvanen News: Nets lone goal in loss
Tolvanen scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Tolvanen has goals in back-to-back games and may be finding some consistency again in a second-line role. He's up to four tallies, one assist, 15 shots on net, 24 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 11 contests. He's a decent two-way winger, and while he wasn't in the power-play mix early on, the Kraken seem to be letting nearly every forward get some time with the man advantage at this point in the campaign. Tolvanen's got a good shot and should eventually make his way back to consistently being on at least the second unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now