Eeli Tolvanen News: Scores in Tuesday's win

Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Tolvanen is getting into a groove with three points, eight shots on net and 14 hits over his last four contests. The 25-year-old's tally put the Kraken ahead 2-1 in the second period. Tolvanen remains on the third line amid a sluggish start to the campaign. He's at nine points, 37 shots on net, 61 hits, 18 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. His non-scoring production elevates him to being an option in deeper fantasy formats.