Elias Lindholm News: Grabs pair of points Sunday

Lindholm scored a goal, dished an assist, put three shots on net and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Lindholm netted the opening goal for the Bruins with just three seconds remaining in the first period. He then got involved as a playmaker with a secondary helper on Morgan Geekie's goal. Overall, the 30-year-old Lindholm is up to 17 goals, 29 assists and 152 shots on net across 81 appearances this season. While his debut season with the Bruins fell short of expectations, he has improved his play down the stretch with less pressure on the Bruins to succeed. Lindholm currently has 14 points in his last 16 contests with eight of those points in his six games. With six years left on his deal with the Bruins, he'll likely see top-six minutes and be put in the position to find the offensive impact he was able to produce across the 2021-23 seasons.