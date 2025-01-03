Elias Lindholm News: Scores lone goal in loss

Lindholm scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Lindholm prevented a shutout with his goal at 7:57 of the second period, but the Bruins couldn't pull even. The 30-year-old had gone two games without a point, but he has four goals and three assists over his last nine outings. For the season, he's up to 20 points, 61 shots on net, 66 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 40 appearances. Lindholm's offense is trending in the right direction, and he does enough in other areas to be a solid depth center in standard fantasy formats.