Elias Pettersson Injury: Nearing return

Head coach Rick Tocchet said Friday that Pettersson (undisclosed) will travel with the Canucks on their upcoming road trip and is "getting close" to returning, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Pettersson has been sidelined since sustaining an injury against the Sharks on Dec. 23, but he's trending in the right direction. Vancouver's road trip begins in Montreal on Monday, and while it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for that matchup, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action before the Canucks return home to face the Kings on Jan. 16.