Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson News: Strikes on power play in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Pettersson scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Pettersson took a shot that deflected in off Connor Murphy's skate to tie the game at 1-1 in the second period. After getting few bounces to go his way in October, Pettersson's luck looks to be turning around, in part thanks to an increased shot volume in November. The veteran center has five tallies, 10 points (four on the power play), 36 shots on net, 26 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 16 appearances in his usual top-six role with time in all situations.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now