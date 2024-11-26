Fantasy Hockey
Emil Andrae News: Nets first NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Andrae scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Andrae's second-period tally was the first of his NHL career. The 22-year-old defenseman has stepped up to become an indispensable part of the Flyers' blue line this season, mainly through strong defensive play. He's collected four points, 17 shots on net, 16 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 12 outings. Andrae will likely stay in the lineup over Helge Grans once Jamie Drysdale (upper body) returns.

