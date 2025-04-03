Fantasy Hockey
Emil Bemstrom headshot

Emil Bemstrom News: Demoted Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Bemstrom was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Bemstrom was waived Monday and went unclaimed. He was scratched for Thursday's game versus the Blues, so it's no surprise that he'll head to the AHL with no clear path to playing time. The Penguins will likely use the rest of the regular season for prospect evaluation at the NHL level.

Emil Bemstrom
Pittsburgh Penguins
