Emil Bemstrom headshot

Emil Bemstrom News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 7:16am

Bemstrom was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Bemstrom has logged 13 games for the Pengions this season in which he has generated just one assist, 12 shots and 10 hits while averaging a career-low 8:20 of ice time. The addition of Bemstrom, along with fellow forwards Vasily Ponomarev and Valtteri Puustinen, under emergency conditions likely means that at least Rutger McGraoarty (lower body) and possibly others won't be in the lineup against the Devils on Friday.

Emil Bemstrom
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
