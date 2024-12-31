Eric Comrie News: Can't snap skid
Comrie allowed three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. The last two goals were empty-netters.
Comrie did a good job of keeping it close, but Casey Mittelstadt's third-period tally was the difference. This was Comrie's sixth straight loss, and he's given up a total of 19 goals in that span. The 29-year-old backup goalie is 3-6-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .904 save percentage through nine starts. This outing came during a back-to-back set, as have four of his last five appearances. The Jets don't have another back-to-back until Jan. 10 and 11, so expect Connor Hellebuyck to start four of the next five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now