Eric Comrie News: Can't snap skid

Comrie allowed three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Comrie did a good job of keeping it close, but Casey Mittelstadt's third-period tally was the difference. This was Comrie's sixth straight loss, and he's given up a total of 19 goals in that span. The 29-year-old backup goalie is 3-6-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .904 save percentage through nine starts. This outing came during a back-to-back set, as have four of his last five appearances. The Jets don't have another back-to-back until Jan. 10 and 11, so expect Connor Hellebuyck to start four of the next five games.