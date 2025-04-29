Erik Cernak News: Buries goal in loss

Cernak scored a goal on three shots, added five hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 4.

Cernak ended an 11-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 27-year-old blueliner continues to fill a shutdown role on the second pairing, which has earned him a plus-2 rating, 11 shots on net, 13 hits and four blocked shots over four playoff outings. He had a career year with 21 points and a plus-29 rating over 76 regular-season appearances.