Erik Haula News: Continues to produce in loss

Haula produced a power-play goal on his only shot in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Haula redirected a Timo Meier shot to tie the score at two apiece in the middle frame. Haula added one block, three hits and three takeaways to round out a solid fantasy performance. Haula hasn't reached the 20-goal mark since the 2017-18 campaign when he scored 29 with the Golden Knights, but he's on the right track in that regard with three goals through 10 games. Haula is off to a strong start to the season with seven points (four assists) while filling a bottom-six role and spot on the No. 2 power-play group.