Erik Karlsson News: Picks up power-play helper

Karlsson posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Karlsson has a helper in each of the last two games, and a total of seven assists across his last seven outings. The defenseman helped out on Michael Bunting's game-winning goal in the third period. Karlsson is up to 18 points (seven on the power play) with 69 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 29 outings. The offense is good enough for a blueliner, so fantasy managers can overlook the less impressive parts of his game.