Ethan Bear headshot

Ethan Bear News: Headed for minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Bear was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Friday.

Bear will link up with the rest of the Bears to face AHL Charlotte on Friday, as the minor-league club competes in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The 27-year-old blueliner appeared in just 24 games for the Capitals this season, registering one goal on 24 shots, three assists and 16 hits while averaging just 14:54 of ice time. Given his minimal usage at the NHL level, it wouldn't be surprising if Washington lets him walk in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

