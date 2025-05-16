Ethan Bear News: Headed for minors
Bear was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Friday.
Bear will link up with the rest of the Bears to face AHL Charlotte on Friday, as the minor-league club competes in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The 27-year-old blueliner appeared in just 24 games for the Capitals this season, registering one goal on 24 shots, three assists and 16 hits while averaging just 14:54 of ice time. Given his minimal usage at the NHL level, it wouldn't be surprising if Washington lets him walk in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
