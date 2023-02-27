FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's trade deadline week so we can expect a flurry of player movement even though some of the big names are already off the board. Monday will feature five games, which may include the debuts of Evgenii Dadonov with the Stars, Vitali Kravtsov with the Canucks and Ivan Barbashev with the Knights.

GOALIES

John Gibson, ANH vs. CHI ($7,900): Gibson has been one of the hottest goalies in the league lately with a 2-0-1 record and an astonishing 143 saves in three games. His hot streak is unlikely to last, but given the Ducks' atrocious defense, they will continue to allow a lot of shots, which means Gibson will get a chance to rack up the saves yet again. The Hawks lack an elite offensive talent with Patrick Kane sitting at home awaiting a trade to the Rangers.

Linus Ullmark, BOS at EDM ($8,500): It's always terrifying playing against Connor McDavid, but this is the Bruins we're talking about, one of the best teams in NHL history. Ullmark will be going for his sixth straight win, and since the COVID-shortened seasons have kept the Oilers to an average of three goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Kailer Yamamoto, EDM vs. BOS ($3,800): This is potentially great value for Yamamoto, who is playing on the top line with McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. He's a low-ceiling offensive player, but he did manage to get two shots on goal in his previous game.

Philipp Kurashev, CHI at ANH ($4,300): Kurashev is playing on the top line with Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou in Kane's absence. He's played over 22 minutes in two of his past three games, recording one assist and four shots. While the Hawks won't score many goals, Kurashev's at least been put in the best position to do playing L1 and PP2.

LINE STACKS

Canucks at Stars

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,600), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $4,400), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $6,400)

They're one of the hottest lines in the league and facing Jake Oettinger might not pose much of a challenge considering the Stars netminder is 0-2-0 in his career against the Canucks and has fared much better on the road than at home. This Canucks trio has formed a devastating connection at both even strength and on the power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at DAL ($7,000): An already mediocre blueline will be without Ethan Bear, who was placed on injured reserve on Sunday, which means Hughes is in line for another high usage night. He's averaged over 29 minutes already in his past three games, and expect that trend to continue. He's on the ice in all situations and ranks second among defensemen with 49 assists this season.

Bowen Byram, COL vs. VGK ($5,900): Cale Makar's status is questionable, and if he sits out again, look for Byram to play significant minutes. He's on a four-game point streak with three goals and two assists, and possess far more offensive upside than Devon Toews or Samuel Girard.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.