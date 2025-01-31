Evan Bouchard News: Sends assist with man advantage

Bouchard provided a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Bouchard has put up between 10 and 11 points in each of the last three months. He had a goal and nine helpers (six on the power play) in January. While it's noticeably below the point-per-game pace he had in 2023-24, Bouchard has been steady on offense, and that should keep most fantasy managers happy. He's at eight goals, 30 helpers, 13 power-play points, 144 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 51 appearances.