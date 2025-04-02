Evgeni Malkin Injury: Traveling with team

Malkin (upper body) will join the Penguins on their three-game road trip that kicks off in St. Louis on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Malkin hasn't started practicing with the team yet and while this is certainly a good sign, it likely means he won't be ready for Thursday's tilt -- though he hasn't been officially ruled out by the team. Still, the fact that Malkin will be on the trip bodes well for him rejoining the lineup sooner rather than later. Once Malkin returns, he should step into his usual No. 2 center role, which will allow Rickard Rakell to shift back to the wing.