Evgeni Malkin News: Pair of points in win

Malkin scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Malkin notched his seventh multi-point effort of the campaign in this contest. He set up an Erik Karlsson goal in the first period before scoring the game-winner himself in the third. While it's good to see Malkin be explosive on offense at times, he's also been held off the scoresheet in nine games. The 38-year-old center has five goals, 13 helpers, 37 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances this season. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option until he can get to more steady scoring production.