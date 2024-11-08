Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin News: Pair of points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Malkin scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Malkin notched his seventh multi-point effort of the campaign in this contest. He set up an Erik Karlsson goal in the first period before scoring the game-winner himself in the third. While it's good to see Malkin be explosive on offense at times, he's also been held off the scoresheet in nine games. The 38-year-old center has five goals, 13 helpers, 37 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances this season. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option until he can get to more steady scoring production.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now